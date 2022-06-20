SA needs urgent healthcare reform: Report





New report calls for urgent healthcare reform in South Africa

The report underlines the need for collaboration across the healthcare sector

It also looks at the implementation of the National Health Insurance bill

A healthcare worker at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital prepares a COVID-19 vaccination on the first day of the vaccine rollout to frontline workers on 17 February 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

After two damaging years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for healthcare reform in South Africa is all the more urgent. That was the key finding in a new report by Section27 and Concentric Alliance, which unpacks the state of healthcare in the country.

Released on Monday, the report takes a critical look at how corruption and mismanagement in the public sector has exacerbated the country's healthcare crisis.

The research covers the contributions of role-players across the health sector including the national and provincial departments of health, health regulators, public policy makers, medical schemes, public and private healthcare workers, trade unions, private hospital groups, public health academia, civil society and the pharmaceutical industry.

Many Wiener spoke to Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27 about the report.

The key takeaways are that all stakeholders across the sector realise the rights of access to healthcare services and that there are governance, management and accountability issues that need to be urgently addressed. There's a need for collaboration. Everyone agreed that we need to move healthcare reform forward. Sasha Stevenson, SECTION27 head of health rights programme

This was positive because so often we see a polarised picture. But when we speak to people in confidence, there's a real willingness to collaborate across the sector and a real agreement on some key areas to ensure people can access healthcare systems. Sasha Stevenson, SECTION27 head of health rights programme

One of the key discussions was government's plans for the National Health Insurance (NHI), aimed at addressing the inequalities within the healthcare system. These consultations have been drawn out for over a decade, with no real progress.

You have a real lack of trust between stakeholders because we've been shouting across the aisles for a decade now. There is support for health system reform, some of which is reflected in the NHI Bill, but much of which is not about funding, but a way the health system works. Sasha Stevenson, SECTION27 head of health rights programme

