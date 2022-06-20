How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has recently provided information to the police, including voice recordings and videos, allegedly proving President Cyril Ramaphosa was involved in criminal activity. But this has raised the questions of how he got the information, and does it affect the case if the information was obtained illegally?
Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority, Willie Hofmeyr, about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.
There is no one rule that is applied to all cases when there are allegations of evidence being obtained illegally.
The court will have to determine whether the rights of the accused were violated and whether the evidence has been tainted or if it is still of value.
The law enforcement agency will also have to consider the value of evidence that may have been obtained illegally as it will be thoroughly challenged in the courtroom.
If the court finds the privacy of the accused was violated in the obtaining of this evidence, it could affect whether or not the evidence is admissible.
Investigating a criminal case against a sitting president can be extremely complicated as there are many considerations and potential interferences.
However, Hofmeyr says he is confidence that the court will come to the right decision on this complicated case.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123362917_justice-law-legal-concept-.html?vti=oeb3bko81s61osy4mh-1-2
More from Local
Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday
The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on Monday.Read More
Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert
Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture report set to be released this week.Read More
Water rationing: More water woes for eThekwini
Mandy Wiener chats to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent, about the water crisis in Durban.Read More
SA needs urgent healthcare reform: Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27 about a report into the urgent need for healthcare reform in South AfricaRead More
Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association and Prof Eric Buch, CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, about the fallout over the whistle-blowing doctor Tim de Maayer.Read More
Here's how three former officials at the OCJ 'plotted' to take the Reuters deal
Clement Manyathela talks to 'Sunday Times' Investigative Journalist Sabelo Skiti where they discuss the Thomas Reuters contract scandal at the Chief Justice’s Office.Read More
Load shedding returns from 5 pm on Monday
Eskom announced stage 2 power cuts will kick in from Monday afternoon, running from 5 pm until 10 pm.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kevin Derrick, co-founder of Creative Cars.Read More