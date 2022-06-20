'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield'





The war in Ukraine war could last for years, warned Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the weekend.

"We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," said Stoltenberg.

“Even if the costs are high.”

© ibreaker213/123rf.com

“I'm afraid we need to steel ourselves for a long war," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Kyiv on Friday.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

