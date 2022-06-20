Water rationing: More water woes for eThekwini





eThekwini residents will now have water rations

It follows damage to pipelines supplying raw water to Umgeni Water

Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has promised that peak times will not be affected

Running water from bathroom taps. Picture: Clare Matthes/EWN.

It's been a tough few months for residents in KwaZulu-Natal and things are not going to get any easier.

As the eThekwini municipality picks up the pieces after April and May's devastating floods, residents will now have to endure water rationing. Water shortages will be in effect as authorities try to repair damaged pipelines supplying raw water to Umgeni Water.

According to Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, this is going to be implemented during the time that people are not using water the most. In the mornings and evenings, there will be water but in some parts of the city, already there's no water. This is expected to last until June 2023. Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN correspondent

Businesses in Durban will be hardest hit, many of them struggling to recover after the July riots and COVID-19 pandemic.

The two main pipes suppling water from the Nagle Dam to Umgeni Water for the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant will not be able to cater water for schools, hospitals and thousands of community members across Durban. Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN correspondent

