Handover of final state capture report delayed, again





JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency on Monday said the release of the final state capture report had been delayed - once again - and a new date would be communicated soon.

The report was scheduled to be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the evening following earlier court applications by the commission to delay its release, owing to outstanding work.

However, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has tweeted that the president and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the state capture commission, met earlier in the day and elected to delay the handover.

This morning,President Ramaphosa and the Chief Justice discussed the timing of the handing over of the final Commission report. A new date and time for the handover will be announced soon. — Vincent Magwenya 🇿🇦 (@SpokespersonRSA) June 20, 2022

The report was due to be handed over at 18:00 today. It’s expected that former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser is among the individuals who feature in the report. TTM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2022

This is despite the court-mandated deadline of 15 June having passed with reassurances last week that it would be submitted to the president by Sunday night.

Then the commission explained that the delay was due to “certain challenges”.

In April, the Pretoria High Court granted the commission an extension until last Wednesday.

Part five of the report includes findings of investigations into the State Security Agency, with expectations that former boss Arthur Fraser’s name will be featured as he was implicated in alleged wrongdoing at the inquiry.

Fraser is also at the heart of Ramaphosa’s current woes after laying criminal charges over the theft of alleged millions of U.S currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Other chapters will focus on the SABC, the Waterkloof landing by the corruption-accused Gupta family and the Estina Dairy Farm scandal, among others.

