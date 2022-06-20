Streaming issues? Report here
How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners

20 June 2022 7:52 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Ocean basket
landlords
Grace Harding
restaurant owners

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.
  • Restaurants are still feeling the financial impact of the hard lockdown
  • Businesses were forced to close their doors for several months during the early months of the pandemic
  • Ocean Basket CEO, Grace Harding, penned an open letter to landlords to be more understanding of the plight of restaurant owners
Image: © Jozef Polc /123rf.com

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt by business owners who are desperately trying to recover from the effects of the hard lockdowns imposed at the beginning of the pandemic.

During much of 2020, restaurants were forced to remain shut due to the various levels of lockdown imposed by government.

Those that managed to reopen are still battling two years later, as the long-lasting effects of lockdown hit home.

Businesses, especially restaurants, are not making the money they did prior to the pandemic, as operating costs like fuel and food prices have drastically risen over the last year.

Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket, penned an open letter to landlords appealing for support in a effort to save the sinking restaurant sector.

She says restaurant owners are battling to survive, and landlords have no sympathy for those that are struggling;.

Coming out of COVID, we are seeing landlords really in the main being quite inflexible... People really do want to pay back their loans; they cannot pay it back all at once. They're starting to say, 'we'll get you out, we'll send you a latter and release you of your lease'.

Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket

At the end of the day, restaurants will make another plan. They will move out of the big centres because they have to. They have no choice.

Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket

We certainly don't begrudge anyone to make a profit, but there's certainly got to be another way of remolding this tenant agreement and this financial model.

Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket

Listen to the audio of the interview for more.




