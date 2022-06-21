116 early stage startups benefit from African venture capital firm's investments
- Venture Capital is a form of private equity financing to assist startups deemed to have high growth potential.
- Launch Africa is one of the leading VC funds on the continent.
- It's already invested $24 million in 116 startups in 20 African countries.
Launch Africa is an African venture capital (VC) fund which was founded at the height of COVID-19 in July 2020, with the aim of solving the significant funding gap in the investment landscape in Africa.
Since its launch, it's disrupted the market to become the most active early-stage Pan-African venture capital VC fund.
Launch Africa invests seed capital in startups across multiple sectors, regions, and products that tackle the most meaningful challenges on the continent.
By the end of March 2022, its inaugural fund, Launch Africa Ventures Fund 1 (“Fund1”), closed at US$36.3 million, with investments from 238 retail and institutional investors in 40 countries.
To date, $24 million has already been invested in 116 early-stage tech and tech-enabled companies across 20 African countries.
We do take a lot of risk because we invest in early stage seed companies. Our goal is to get them through what we traditionally call the value of debt.Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures
Our companies have typically only 20,000 monthly recurring revenue, and we try get them to 100,000. That's what we provide, not only financial support but also non-financial support. Getting the team in place, making sure there's enough corporate contracts and ensuring the right governance structures are in place.Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures
RELATED: How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?
Of the 116, we don't have any failures. There are two that we've worked very actively with in the portfolio companies, and in both we have put in a turnaround specialist to help with the founding teams, to be able to get them on the right path again.Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures
RELATED: How to start a business with little or no money
We have about 44% of our portfolio in Fintech....majority of our portfolio, about 33% is in Nigeria, followed by South Africa where we've done 24 investments.Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures
Listen to the audio of the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51242997_finger-about-to-press-future-button-with-blue-light-over-black-and-grey-background-concept-image-for.html?vti=ngufzyamlhfni0pwl3-1-16
More from Business
[REVIEW] We check out the new Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff Magazine'.Read More
'It's not about expensive cars and things' - SIU's Kaizer Kganyago on finances
Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson of the Special Investigating Unit, speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his financial secrets and habits.Read More
How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.Read More
Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa
The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa.Read More
Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kevin Derrick, co-founder of Creative Cars.Read More
Eskom warns that power grid under strain, chance of power cuts high
The ailing utility said that power cuts may be implemented at short notice during evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm on Monday evening.Read More
Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers
Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.Read More
How DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to independent television critic Thinus Ferreira on pay-TV consumer trends and on why DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable.Read More