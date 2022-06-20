Load shedding returns from 5 pm on Monday
JOHANNESBURG - Brace yourself because load shedding is back.
Eskom announced stage 2 power cuts will kick in from Monday afternoon, running from 5 pm until 10 pm.
This due to a continued shortage of generation capacity.
The power utility said load shedding will be implemented during this time, every evening this week, until Thursday night.
Stage 2 loadshedding will regretfully be implemented between 17:00 and 22:00 tonight and every evening until Thursday@SABCNews @eNCA @Newzroom405 @ewnreporter @News24 @IOL pic.twitter.com/NekFUuYsso
