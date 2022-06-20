Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car'
The market for “investment cars” is booming.
Collector cars is a highly investable alternative asset class, and investors in South Africa and abroad are piling in.
RELATED: 'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa
“If you buy right, it can be financially beneficial,” says John Tallodi, Managing Director at Classic Car Passion.
“The VW Beetle is quite popular,” says Tallodi.
“There are lots of parts for it and it won’t break the bank if something goes wrong.”
Montecasino hosts a collection car auction on 2 July.
Motheo Khoaripe (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Kevin Derrick, cofounder of Creative Cars.
Many people use classic cars for wealth creation and asset diversification. They [younger investors] are looking for something a little bit newer, 80s and 90s cars are very affordable - expensive in their day. You can drive it to work every day and it won’t devalue.Kevin Derrick, co-founder - Creative Cars
You can spend R2.2 billion… but you can also buy a Mercedes Benz 500 SL for R250,000. You can buy an Alfa for around R200,000 - a fraction of a new car.Kevin Derrick, co-founder - Creative Cars
RELATED: Mercedes-Benz sells for R2.2 billion – it is the world’s most expensive car
… we’ve got about 120 cars [Montecasino auction]. We have an Alfa GTV 3-litre, one of 208 ever built. Valuable and tonnes of fun. We have BMWs, Mercedes Benzes and we probably have 40 Italian cars…Kevin Derrick, co-founder - Creative Cars
