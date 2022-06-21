[REVIEW] We check out the new Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone





Honor smartphone brand was previously owned by Huawei Technologies.

Honor was sold to a Chinese majority state-owned company in November 2020.

The smartphone brand is available in South Africa.

Honor is a smartphone brand which was formerly owned by Huawei Technologies.

In November 2020, the Honor brand was sold to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, a majority state-owned company controlled by the Shenzhen municipal government, in a bid to ensure its then-parent company, Huawei's survival, due to the threat of US sanctions.

Honor has now officially launched in South Africa, following its split from Huawei.

The Chinese smartphone maker has already made some of its handsets available in the country, and recently launched its flagship Magic 4 series.

Honor is a sub brand of Huawei, and they're a very good brand. It's really interesting how they have managed to continue to be a really brilliant brand of devices. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

REVIEW | The @HonorAfrica Magic 4 Pro - check it outhttps://t.co/lBZwJzLHY8 — Stuff South Africa (@StuffSA) June 20, 2022

Honor is considered a cheaper version of Huawei, but they're anything but. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

Listen to the audio of the interview for more.