'It's not about expensive cars and things' - SIU's Kaizer Kganyago on finances





Kaizer Kganyago is the former spokesperson at the SABC.

He spent almost his entire career in public service, firstly as a teacher and now as the spokesperson of the SIU.

Many South Africans will associate the name Kaizer Kganyago with the SABC.

After all, that's where he spent the bulk of his professional career as a spokesperson for the national broadcaster.

Following more than a decade there, he resigned from his post in 2018 following a tumultuous period at the SABC.

Kaizer is also related to South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago.

He shared his financial secrets in a revealing interview with Bruce Whitfield on an episode of 'Other People's Money'.

It doesn't come many times for someone to have a relative who signs money. Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson at the SIU

Launch of kganyago money pic.twitter.com/7TjC6Yn7Xe — Kaizer Kganyago (@Kganyagomk) June 19, 2015

The best luck for me is that I don't drink and I don't smoke, therefore I don't spend money on those things. I spend money on maybe going away with family. My household understands, for us, it's not about expensive cars and expensive things. It's about ensuring they've got a proper future. Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson at the SIU

