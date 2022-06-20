Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa
Amazon will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa, reports Business Insider.
It is aiming for a launch in February 2023 with a launch in Nigeria soon after.
RELATED: Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon
Naspers-owned Takealot dominates the market in South Africa, the continent’s most developed economy.
Amazon wants to build its headquarters for Africa in Cape Town but is met with fierce resistance from residents, especially from indigenous South Africans who view the land as sacred.
For more, read “Amazon plans to expand into South Africa in early 2023 - leaked documents” - Business Insider South Africa
