City of Cape Town on a mission to manage baboon-populated areas
Earlier this month, the City of Cape announced the launch of a series of community driven engagements on how to manage baboon-affected areas.
The city's contract with NCC Environmental Services, which oversees the Urban Baboon Programme, expires on 30 June 2023.
Considering the fast-approaching deadline, the city decided to re-evaluate current measures aimed at keeping the apes away from urban areas.
John Maytham is joined by Cape Town’s deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews, on what some of the engagements have detailed so far.
A task team has been established between three authorities, namely SANParks, CapeNature, and the city.
Andrews says while the current programme - which was established in 2012 - is not sustainable, he remains steadfast that the new initiative will provide better and longer-lasting solutions.
I would argue the fact that you have got political champions around and all three strands of government... at local government you have got myself, at provincial government you have MEC [Anton] Bredell, at national government Minister [Barbara] Creecy.Eddie Andrews, Deputy mayor - City of Cape Town
Electric fence barricades and tree management to ensure the animal cannot swing over and easily access certain areas have aided areas in the past, says Andrews.
A hybrid approach has also been identified, which includes an erected fence and a ranger to usher the baboon back to its natural habit.
BABOON MATTERS— Eddie Andrews (@AndrewsEddie) June 10, 2022
1/ City to engage residents on proposals for baboon-affected areas.
The City of Cape Town will in coming weeks meet with residents and businesses from baboon-affected areas, and interested parties. pic.twitter.com/7zTRQogNgf
