Cape dam levels rise above 70% following heavy rains





Picture: klyakhin/123rf.com

Dam levels in Cape Town have risen by almost 7% as a result of the heavy rains seen over the last week.

According to the latest figures released by the City of Cape Town on Monday, overall dam water levels are at 71.2%.

That's compared to 64.3% from the previous week.

The numbers are not quite up to the levels recorded this time last year though. For the same week in 2021, the figures stood at 74.6%.

The dams in and around Cape Town form part of the Western Cape Water Supply System, which in addition to servicing Cape Town, supply water to towns in the Overberg, Boland, West Coast, and Swartland areas, and provides irrigation water for agriculture.

All screenshot images: City of Cape Town Dam Levels Report (20 June)

Click here for the latest water report from the City of Cape Town