Calls mount for NMB residents to conserve water amid drought

As more dams run dry in the drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay, authorities are working around the clock to turn the situation around.

The municipality is experiencing one of its worst water shortages in years.

It's believed the Churchill Dam will run out of water by Friday, as water levels are now below 8%.

Last week, the Impofu Dam had to be decommissioned due to low water levels.

Africa Melane spoke to Luvuyo Bangazi, the Mandela Bay Development Agency's marketing and communications manager about the current state of water.

We've had a situation where one of the barges had to be halted at Impofu Dam. It means we're not extracting water there yet. We are moving the barge to another location on the river to be able to continue providing us with water. That's 13 megalitres of water per day. The process has now started for the contractor to relocate the barge. Luvuyo Bangazi, Mandela Bay Development Agency marketing and communications manager

The water availability from other dams in the city are collectively at 11.94%.

The dams supply water to Gqeberha, Kariega, Despatch and Colchester.

Authorities are hard at work drilling boreholes across the city, which is expected to yield over 40 megalitres a day from July.

Despite the grave situation, the municipality's water use far exceeds the available capacity.

Bangazi has called on residents and businesses to conserve water.

At this rate, we're almost on double the amount of water we should be utilising. We understand life must continue, but if we continue this trend, we're going to be in a very precarious position. Luvuyo Bangazi, Mandela Bay Development Agency marketing and communications manager

The municipality is also installing water demand management devices to control the use of water for consumers. But that comes with its fair share of challenges.

You have officials coming to install the devices but who are threatened or chased away. Sometimes they cannot access the devices because of high walls and security. We are also doing more to address water leaks. By the end of this week, the city wants to clear 3,000 water leaks in the system. So this week, we have an army of technicians combing the city to reduce these leaks. Luvuyo Bangazi, Mandela Bay Development Agency marketing and communications manager

The Nelson Mandela Bay drought is not expected to see some relief any time soon. The region has had seven years of below-average rainfall. Bangazi believes the municipality will need torrential rains, possibly flooding, to break the drought.

In the short term, we expect some rains in the next 2-3 days. It will be insignificant in making a dent in the water supply in the catchment areas. We encourage people that have the ability to access rain water tanks. It's a nice trickle to get into your tank. Luvuyo Bangazi, Mandela Bay Development Agency marketing and communications manager

