Murder suspect, considered one of Delft's 'most wanted', arrested by LEAP cops
One of Cape Town's most wanted murder suspects has been nabbed by cops in Delft.
Officers from the Western Cape government's newly introduced LEAP Reaction Unit were on patrol in Delft when they spotted two men running into a yard on Sunday night.
As one of the suspects tried to make a break for it, the officers recognised him as one of the area's most sought after suspects, wanted in connection with several murders, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The man was also found to be in possession of mandrax.
The arrest was one of 86 made by Law Enforcement officers in the past week.
Criminals thought they would make the most of the last few hours of the weekend, but our officers were right there to stop them in their tracks.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Among the arrests over the past few days was not only one of Delft’s most wanted but also 127 people for the possession of drugs.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Many of the crimes, society’s ills and family heartbreak are related to drugs. Rooting out drugs in our communities will root out many evils.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
RELATED: Table View: Man steals emergency vehicle of medics who treated him at accident
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/schmidt13/schmidt131407/schmidt13140700007/30212429-police-lights.jpg
More from Local
Calls mount for NMB resident to conserve water amid drought
Africa Melane speaks to Luvuyo Bangazi, marketing and Communications Manager at Mandela Bay Development Agency on the water situation in Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
Cape dam levels rise above 70% following heavy rains
Dam levels in Cape Town have now risen to over 70% according to the latest figures released by the City of Cape Town on Monday.Read More
City of Cape Town on a mission to manage baboon-populated areas
John Maytham is joined by Cape Town’s deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews, on what some of the engagements have detailed so far.Read More
Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday
The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on Monday.Read More
Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert
Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture report set to be released this week.Read More
Water rationing: More water woes for eThekwini
Mandy Wiener chats to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent, about the water crisis in Durban.Read More
How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?
Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority Willie Hofmeyr about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.Read More
SA needs urgent healthcare reform: Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27 about a report into the urgent need for healthcare reform in South AfricaRead More
Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association and Prof Eric Buch, CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, about the fallout over the whistle-blowing doctor Tim de Maayer.Read More