Murder suspect, considered one of Delft's 'most wanted', arrested by LEAP cops





© jirkaejc/123rf.com

One of Cape Town's most wanted murder suspects has been nabbed by cops in Delft.

Officers from the Western Cape government's newly introduced LEAP Reaction Unit were on patrol in Delft when they spotted two men running into a yard on Sunday night.

As one of the suspects tried to make a break for it, the officers recognised him as one of the area's most sought after suspects, wanted in connection with several murders, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The man was also found to be in possession of mandrax.

The arrest was one of 86 made by Law Enforcement officers in the past week.

Criminals thought they would make the most of the last few hours of the weekend, but our officers were right there to stop them in their tracks. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Among the arrests over the past few days was not only one of Delft’s most wanted but also 127 people for the possession of drugs. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Many of the crimes, society’s ills and family heartbreak are related to drugs. Rooting out drugs in our communities will root out many evils. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

RELATED: Table View: Man steals emergency vehicle of medics who treated him at accident