'Extradition of Guptas from UAE to SA will not be easy'

While South Africans remain optimistic that the Gupta brothers will do time for siphoning billions from the state, some analysts have warned it's going to be a colossal fight. The South African government is now pursuing extradition of the Atul and Rajesh Gupta, following their arrest in Dubai on an Interpol Red Notice in early June. The notorious brothers fled to Dubai in 2018, after an intense campaign by authorities to bring the perpetrators of state capture to book.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren about why the extradition from Dubai to South Africa could not materialise.

We need to be realistic about the way the UAE operates. It's an anti-democratic government that doesnt have an independent judiciary. So no process in that country is going to be an easy one. Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director

There's also the view that the National Prosecuting Authority had clear shortcomings in the way in which it dealt with the extradition process.

Van Vuuren described it as tantamount to "bungling".

They're going to be in for the legal fight of their lives to bring back the primary architects of state capture. So the NPA better up its game. The NPA leadership has the key responsibility to prepare for this legal fight in Dubai. Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director

It's understood Atul and Rajesh Gupta are currently detained in prison and are applying for bail. The great concern is that the family will flee Dubai once they are freed from custody.

They've got boltholes in India, Uzbekistan and other places. So what is crucial is to ensure the bail is dealt with and that the extradition matter is heard in Dubai. That will be based on one aspect of their state capture involvement, the case of the Nulane Investment in Free State. There is no doubt that other matters will be added. Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director

The concern is that the NPA's legal team sent to Dubai is headed by senior advocate Anton Katz SC. There is criticism that Katz has not had any experience in the matters of state capture.

I can't understand how the NPA could not have chosen any other competent counsel who understands the architecture created by the Guptas and how that empire intersects with business interests in the UAE. They're going empty handed into a knife fight. Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director

There's been several questions on Dubai's intervention in the pursuit of the Guptas. Van Vuuren argues that Dubai authorities have very little interest in justice, and were instead, trying to change the negative perception about the country as a haven for criminals.

At the moment, Dubai is on the 'grey list' of the Financial Action Task Force, a global anti-money laundering group. It has said Dubai must clean up its business, partly because of pressure from the US. So Dubai was trying its best to polish up its image. So when South Africans came with their red notice, they were very quick to respond. Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director

Van Vuuren said the shocking timeline of events reflected the shoddy work of South African law enforcement agencies.

On the 1st of March, they [Dubai] sent a series of questions to South African authorities. We know it took 81 days for SA authorities to respond on the 21st of May. This information should have been at their fingertips. That lackadaisical approach was as a result of police not doing their work. But it begs the question: if this is one of the most important cases the NPA is dealing with, why were they not breathing down the necks of SAPS [South African Police Service] to ensure those questions were answered in a reasonable time? Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director

It suggests an overall lack of control of the situation and a profound disinterest. And it was probably only through the probing of investigative journalists and others, that SAPS eventually responded to Dubai authorities and that we ultimately saw the arrest of the Guptas around the 2nd of June. Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director

With the South African authorities in for an uphill battle to get the Guptas to have their day in court, the leadership vacuum within the NPA must be addressed.

It's time for us to stop looking away from the problem. It's the responsibility of these well-paid individuals within the NPA to lead on these matters. We have every right to expect this as the Guptas stole R16 billion from the South African people, which has resulted in economic hardship. Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director

