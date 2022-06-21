SA Pharmacy Council concerned about post office distributing chronic medication





Chronic medication can now be collected at over 300 branches of the South African Post Office anywhere across the country, except in the Western Cape.

Perhaps influenced by its financial challenges, the post office announced earlier this month that it would be processing and distributing medication.

However, it was reported that the South African Pharmacy Council, which regulates pharmacies, knows very little of the initiative and was not consulted.

Refilwe Moloto is joined by South African Pharmacy Council's Vincent Tlala and Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, to discuss some of the concerns over the post office acting as a third-party distributor of chronic medication.

Tlala says the council’s main concern is upholding the law with regards to the dispensing of medication.

He says when a third-party institution is responsible for distributing medicines it must ensure patient confidentiality, privacy as well as counsel the patient in administering their medications.

It doesn't matter whether the third party agent is a spaza or a church or post office, what is critical is complying with the requirements of the law, making sure that the integrity of medicines remains. Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO - South African Pharmacy Council

On the contrary, Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, says the arrangement with the post office is not anything new.

He says the inclusion of external pick-up points in the distribution of chronic medication from state hospitals has been happening for eight years with little to no fault.

Mohale adds through spot checks, the department has been able to keep account of the post offices and their conditions in distributing medicines in the past.

We do have our people on the ground who are checking, who are doing these random checks from time to time to check whether the outlets are still in the same condition that they were when we granted them a licence to be able to become our distributor. So far, we have not received any report which contradicts what we agreed in the beginning. Foster Mohale, Health Department spokesperson

He adds that it is important to note the difference between dispensing and distributing medicine.

The post office will not take the place of qualified pharmacists but will act as a middleman between manufacturer and patient, says Mohale.

Listen to the health department's response here: