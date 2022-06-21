[WATCH] Pucker up Polly! Pretoria-based 'Parrot Dad' becomes TikTok sensation
Johan Devenier from Pretoria LOVES parrots.
He loves them so much, that he shares his life (and his house) with of several of them.
Not only that, but Johan and his feathered friends have become TikTok sensations after Johan, also known as 'Parrot Dad', began posting their birdy antics on the popular social media platform.
One of the videos has garnered a whopping 84.1 MILLION views!
It shows Johan giving each his of 'bebes', as he calls them, a good morning peck on the beak.
Naming them all one-by-one, Johan then lovingly chirps " I love you my bebes!"
What a good dad!
Check out the video below:
@johandevenier ♬ original sound - Johan Devenier
Devenier's social media platforms are literally full of him and his 'bebes' - Chris, Hunter, Jackie, Kai, Lane and Valentine.
Follow @johandevenier on TikTok and Johan_Devenier on Instagram
More from Local
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.Read More
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.Read More
Film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala to be released
Pippa Hudson speaks to 'Music is My Life' director Mpumi Mbele about the film that will talk about the music and life of Joseph Shabalala.Read More
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays
Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station).Read More
Soweto protest now at Joburg mayor's office, SAPS says march has been peaceful
Mandy Weiner interviews Colonel Brenda Muridili and EWN reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo on the latest update with the ongoing protest.Read More
Gqeberha gets some drought respite from Gift of the Givers
The Gift of the Givers said the Nelson Mandela Bay area is two days away from reaching day zero and the taps will run dry.Read More
'Radio is more relevant than streaming services because we work hard at it'
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Group music manager at Primedia, Debbie Sharrat, about radio surviving in a streaming world.Read More
From koesisters to curry - Al fresco dining comes to the Bo Kaap this month
The event is aimed at benefitting local business and traders, and giving visitors and residents an al fresco dining experience.Read More
Could SA go mask-less soon? For now, we wait.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt and professor Alex Van Den Heever on reports that mask requirements could be lifted.Read More