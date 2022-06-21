'I don't know what I don't know': Ndubela on Fritz sexual misconduct allegations
- Lazola Ndubela was suspended in January earlier this year.
- 'Colleagues bought their own alcohol'.
The allegations of sexual misconduct against former Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz have had an impact on staff members who worked closely with him.
Suspended Western Cape government official Lazola Ndubela claims that he had never heard anyone complain or come forward about Fritz's alleged behavior.
I really can't say anything about that because I don't know what I don't know.Lazola Ndubela - Former Western Cape government official
Ndubela, on the other hand, has been put on suspension due to his working relationship with Albert Fritz. Since his suspension in January this year, he has been trying to find out on what grounds his suspension is valid.
Lester also quizzed Ndubela on the working environment in the MEC's office.
The culture was very professional in the office. Even when we did travel, the work of the department was always conducted professionally. But after hours you'd naturally relax. You would chill and perhaps have a drink with other colleagues.Lazola Ndubela - Former Western Cape government official
Ndubela believes he would still have a job if Albert Fritz were still in office.
Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip for more.
Source : EWN
