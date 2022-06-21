[WATCH] Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded
There’s no such thing as an unskilled job. Every job… is essential…Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review
Heathrow has asked airlines to cancel 10% of their flights after thousands of passengers’ luggage piled up untaken over the weekend.
Officials described the scene at Terminal Two and Three as a “mountain of luggage” and an “enormous luggage carpet”.
More than a million holidaymakers face chaos again today as the airport struggles to alleviate the problem.
This was the scene in Heathrow Airport last Friday as a technical issue caused baggage chaos 🧳— Euronews Travel (@euronewstravel) June 20, 2022
On Monday, there were further baggage backlogs and Heathrow asked airlines to cancel 10% of flights as a result.
It's the latest in a series of travel disruptions at UK airports. pic.twitter.com/IfMVQhs9av
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
MORE FROM BARBARA FRIEDMAN: Cape Town laughs and points at Ferrari driver who runs out of petrol
The UK has its five seconds of sun, and everyone wants to go off to Spain, Majorca, the south of France, Greece… It’s spilling out into other airports, because of all this chaos… I’ve never seen so much baggage!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
There’s a staffing crisis and they’re recruiting people from other roles such as security staff and ground handlers.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
MORE FROM BARBARA FRIEDMAN: Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan
People have been waiting for days… it doesn’t seem to be resolved… Luggage handling at airports is quite a skilful job…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142612478_jet-aircraft-landing-at-london-heathrow-england-uk-gb-3d-rendering-animation-arrival-in-the-city-wit.html?vti=mx0t7zby271w2g4ivt-1-6
More from World
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.Read More
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays
Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station).Read More
Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
MSF unhappy with WTO Conference decision on COVID medical tools
Refilwe speaks to Candice Sehoma, from Doctors Without Borders, about the inadequate decision taken on COVID-19 medical tools.Read More
The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse
A virtual vest can give users the sensation of being buffeted by the wind or even feel a monster's breath on their back, and it can be used to enhance movie watching, education or gaming.Read More
Store workers vote to form first ever US Apple Union
This would be the tech giant's first union, in the wake of similar unionisation drives at Starbucks and Amazon locations.Read More
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally
The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.Read More
'It's the early stages of state failure,': says journalist on Nigeria abductions
Refilwe Moloto speaks to West Africa Weekly editor David Hundayin about the alleged abduction of Twitter user Ameerah Sufyan along with 16 other women and two children in Abuja, Nigeria.Read More