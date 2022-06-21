[WATCH] Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded





Heathrow has asked airlines to cancel 10% of their flights after thousands of passengers’ luggage piled up untaken over the weekend.

Officials described the scene at Terminal Two and Three as a “mountain of luggage” and an “enormous luggage carpet”.

More than a million holidaymakers face chaos again today as the airport struggles to alleviate the problem.

This was the scene in Heathrow Airport last Friday as a technical issue caused baggage chaos 🧳



On Monday, there were further baggage backlogs and Heathrow asked airlines to cancel 10% of flights as a result.



It's the latest in a series of travel disruptions at UK airports. pic.twitter.com/IfMVQhs9av — Euronews Travel (@euronewstravel) June 20, 2022

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

The UK has its five seconds of sun, and everyone wants to go off to Spain, Majorca, the south of France, Greece… It’s spilling out into other airports, because of all this chaos… I’ve never seen so much baggage! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

There’s a staffing crisis and they’re recruiting people from other roles such as security staff and ground handlers. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

