DA: Is Ramaphosa using the Zondo commission report as political pawn?
-DA criticises the delay in the release of the State Capture report as an "obstruction to justice"
-The opposition party says this highlights the lack of separation between the judiciary and the state
-President accused of delaying the release of the report in the wake of the Phala Phala saga
The decision to delay the much-anticipated finale of the State Cape report is a dangerous and unacceptable interference in the judicial process.
That's the view of the Democratic Alliance (DA), who raised their suspicions after the release of the fifth installment of the report was postponed.
Zondo Commission chair Judge Raymond Zondo was expected to formally hand over the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday. But at the last minute, the event was called off after a discussion between the two.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya tweeted that the pair had discussed "the timing of the handing over of the final commission report".
The DA has accused the president of manipulating the timing of the report’s release and obstructing justice, an accusation the presidency has denied. Judge Zondo has since said the report was delayed due to challenges with parts five and six of the report.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the DA's Siviwe Gwarube about the latest developments.
South Africans have been incredibly patient for this report. The deadline was a court mandated one, so the president and the chief justice cannot simply in a private conversation decide that the timing was not right.Siviwe Gwarube, Democratic Alliance MP
Gwarube said a number of factors hinge on the disclosure of the report, including the work of Parliament. The national legislature will not be able to constructively deal with those implicated in state capture.
One can surmise that this was poorly handled. It goes to the nub of why we are here. There's a fluidity between the separation of the powers of the judiciary, the executive and the legislature. Ultimately, while it was a judicial commission commissioned by the president, the reality is that the president himself testified. That means he could potentially be implicated. Therefore it's timing cannot necessarily be caucused.Siviwe Gwarube, Democratic Alliance MP
Gwarube said the insinuation that the timing of the report's release could be problematic should not be overlooked. Ramaphosa has come under fire over the controversy surrounding the alleged theft of $4 million from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has since opened a criminal case of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption against Ramaphosa for concealing the incident.
The President has been going through a difficult time with the Phala Phala incident. One wonders if this is politically motivated. It's not a simple dinner table conversation. It has real implications. Whether it was poorly communicated or there was a deliberate delay to manage the President's PR, it's wrong. And it should have never been done.Siviwe Gwarube, Democratic Alliance MP
On Tuesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to announce further action against Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga.
Scroll up for the interview.
