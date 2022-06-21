Watch out! It's wild (life) out there: New signs alert motorists to wildlife





Much of the beauty of Cape Town is that it's blessed with an abundance of fauna.

From baboons, to porcupines, tortoises to caracal, the city and its surrounds are positively teeming with wildlife.

The City of Cape Town has just revealed its latest efforts to protect local animals and other creatures as the urban edge creeps further into their natural habitat.

It has installed wildlife warning signs along five roads in Constantia, Noordhoek, Simons Town and Tokai where animals and other creatures are known to cross.

This is in the interest of the welfare of our precious wildlife and will also assist with the safety of road users,’ says Alderman Eddie Andrews, the City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment.

The signs have been installed at:

Rhodes Drive in Constantia

Constantia Road in Constantia

Orpen Road in Tokai

Noordhoek Road in Noordhoek

Simon’s Town Main Road in Simon’s Town

It may seem simple, but these signs cannot be installed at any site – for example, the sign must be positioned where there is sufficient sight distance for road users. Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town

Further signs are due to be installed in the Cape Point region in the new financial year.

