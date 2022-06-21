Watch out! It's wild (life) out there: New signs alert motorists to wildlife
Much of the beauty of Cape Town is that it's blessed with an abundance of fauna.
From baboons, to porcupines, tortoises to caracal, the city and its surrounds are positively teeming with wildlife.
The City of Cape Town has just revealed its latest efforts to protect local animals and other creatures as the urban edge creeps further into their natural habitat.
It has installed wildlife warning signs along five roads in Constantia, Noordhoek, Simons Town and Tokai where animals and other creatures are known to cross.
This is in the interest of the welfare of our precious wildlife and will also assist with the safety of road users,’ says Alderman Eddie Andrews, the City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment.
Given that these animals live within and on the edges of our urban areas, they often cross our roads and are in danger of being run over while doing so.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT
The purpose of the warning signs is to make road users aware that there is a possibility that wildlife may be busy crossing the road, or may be within the road reserve, and to drive with caution.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
The signs have been installed at:
- Rhodes Drive in Constantia
- Constantia Road in Constantia
- Orpen Road in Tokai
- Noordhoek Road in Noordhoek
- Simon’s Town Main Road in Simon’s Town
It may seem simple, but these signs cannot be installed at any site – for example, the sign must be positioned where there is sufficient sight distance for road users.Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town
Further signs are due to be installed in the Cape Point region in the new financial year.
