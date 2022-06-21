A furry sneak peek into world Take Your Dog to Work Day
- World Take Your Dog to Work Day is commemorated on the 24th of June
- Adopt a pet on TEARS Animal Rescue's Facebook page and website
Lester was joined in studio by a few furry friends as world Take Your Dog to Work Day fast approaches. Sammy, Winston and Willow lit up the studio as Lester could simply not get enough of their cuteness.
Lara van Rensburg and Mandy Store from TEARS Animal Rescue accompanied the pups in studio and spread some awareness about adopting pets. Lester asked the TEARS crew their thoughts on bringing their pets to work.
It is distracting sometimes, but I think if you organise it properly it is actually amazing.Mandy Store - TEARS Animal Rescue
Store also spoke about how people are struggling to feed themselves and their pets and are reaching out to TEARS and others to help them.
What people should consider when bringing their pets to the office is to find out who at the office has allergies, give colleagues basic information about the pet and have a designated area for the pet close to their desk. Some people say it's advisable to bring two pets to the office.
If the dog prefers the company of another dog then yes please, two would be ideal. Some dogs get on by themselves and don't need companionship.Lara van Resnburg - TEARS Animal Rescue
To adopt a pet, you can visit TEARS Animal Rescue on their Facebook page, as well as their website.
Scroll up and take a listen to this wonderful interview from the attached audio clip.
