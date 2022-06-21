[WATCH] The tracker becomes the tracked - Lioness vs man in intense stare down





How's this for a close encounter of the...wild kind?

Instagram travel and wildlife account Wildest Africa posted this incredible video showing a lioness scoping out a tracker at the Pondoro Game Lodge in Hoedspruit.

Catching tracker Erik unawares, the queen of the jungle moves slowly around the front of the 4X4 where Erik is sitting, presumably on the lookout for sightings of other local fauna.

Eventually, the pair's eyes meet, in what can only be described as an intense stare-off - man vs beast.

Check out the video below:

