Soweto protest now at Joburg mayor's office, SAPS says march has been peaceful
Protesters from Soweto demonstrated, now taking their demands to the mayor's office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Residents gathered at Maponya Mall on Tuesday morning ahead of the planned march.
Mandy Weiner interviewed Colonel Brenda Muridili and Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo on the latest update with the ongoing protest.
Muridili, who is the corporate communication head of the South African Police Service (SAPS), says that protestors have arrived at the Civic Centre and are planning to march to Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse's office.
While there has been heightened police presence, Muridili says the protest has been peaceful thus far.
The residents' list of demands includes addressing service delivery, illegal electricity connections and the removal of informal settlements in the area.
A group called Soweto Parliament has been leading and mobilizing the march, among their protestors Eyewitness News was told residents are determined to get their pleas heard.
Listen to the full audio below:
