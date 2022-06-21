



After the fifth and final state capture report that was supposed to be released on Monday was delayed, both Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and President Cyril Ramaphosa denied that there was interference.

Mandy Wiener spoke to senior political reporter at EWN Theto Mahlakoana and lecturer at Wits Business School Sandile Swana about this delay.

The timing of the delay of the report, coming so soon after the scandal around the accusations of Ramaphosa being involved in criminal activity, has resulted in South Africans being suspicious about the nature of the issue.

The presidency outlined the timeline of the handing over of the report and adamantly denied that anything suspicious was happening with the report.

While the chief justice insists that the delay was just caused by needing more time to “dot the eyes and cross the ts”

South Africans are having trouble trusting this reasoning.

I don’t think we are just inherently skeptical. I think there has been a break down of trust between the office of the president and the upperclass, the elites that lead this country, as well as the public. Sandile Swana, lecturer at Wits Business School

The DA is calling for the FBI to investigate Ramaphosa's farm for money laundering.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Presidency, Chief Justice deny interference in State Capture report delay