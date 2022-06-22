Water and saniation dept: SA's water shortage not yet a crisis
- The Department of Water and Sanitation says the water situation is not a crisis yet, "but it's dire"
- Authorities had no choice but to ration water in Durban
- The drought in Nelson Mandela Bay can be averted
While water shortages in several parts of the country are receiving national attention, the Department of Water and Sanitation says it's not a crisis just yet.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on 702, the department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau described the situation as "dire".
On Monday, the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality announced that water rationing would be affected as authorities tried to repair damaged pipelines supplying raw water to Umgeni Water.
Durban's water woes are due to the damage to infrastructure caused by the devastating April floods.
One of the major water treatment works, Durban Heights Water Treatment works, has seen most of the damage. Until we're able to have this facility functional, we are going to see difficulty in supplying 100% water to the city and surrounding areas.Sputnik Ratau, national Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson
In Nelson Mandela Bay, the department is confident that it can avert a situation where the municipality's taps run dry.
The water shortage is due to high consumption in the municipality.
We have to reduce consumption. That is the message we have been sending to the municipality and the community for a very long time.Sputnik Ratau, national Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson
The other major stumbling block is the high rate of water leakages. Ratau emphasised the importance of municipal officials fixing these leaks, which could bring water into the system.
Ratau said reports that the city had only six days' worth of water remaining were inaccurate.
He's reassured that taps won't run dry soon.
If we are able to move the barges to areas where there is more water in the dams, this will assist us in abstracting the remaining water.Sputnik Ratau, national Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson
