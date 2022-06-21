Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries





Russia is blocking millions of tonnes of grain from being exported from Ukraine to Africa and elsewhere.

“Russia is holding Africa hostage,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Ukraine is (used to be?) one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

Zelensky says they are in complex negotiations with Russia to allow the export of grain

“There is no progress yet,” said Zelenskyy.

“The global food crisis will continue as long as this colonial war continues.”

Russia’s blockade of grain is “a real war crime”, according to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“One cannot imagine that millions of tons of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world, people are suffering from hunger,” said Borrell.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The tentacles of war… and what it does to the countries that rely on Ukrainian goods… It’s not just a European war… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

