Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries

21 June 2022 2:12 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Hunger
Food
Food inflation
Adam Gilchrist
famine
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
Grain

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russia is blocking millions of tonnes of grain from being exported from Ukraine to Africa and elsewhere.

“Russia is holding Africa hostage,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Ukraine is (used to be?) one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

RELATED: Russian invasion of Ukraine hits pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa

Zelensky says they are in complex negotiations with Russia to allow the export of grain

“There is no progress yet,” said Zelenskyy.

“The global food crisis will continue as long as this colonial war continues.”

Russia’s blockade of grain is “a real war crime”, according to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“One cannot imagine that millions of tons of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world, people are suffering from hunger,” said Borrell.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:12).

The tentacles of war… and what it does to the countries that rely on Ukrainian goods… It’s not just a European war…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

RELATED: 'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield'

This is war in all sorts of forms… everyone’s going to have to make alternative plans… It’s an unbalanced world…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



