From koesisters to curry - Al fresco dining comes to the Bo Kaap this month
If you've never had a deliciously sweet koesister or inhaled the mouth-watering aromas of a Cape Malay curry on the streets on the colourful Bo Kaap, can you even call yourself a Capetonian?!
If you haven't, you're being given the chance to do just that, because this Saturday 25 June, visitors to the Bo Kaap are being promised al fresco street dining experiences and open-air shopping opportunities.
It's part of the City of Cape Town's series of events across the city aimed at benefitting local businesses and trading.
"The street dining initiative is to help businesses and vendors with the opportunity to maximise their income in a time of capacity restrictions" said the City in a statement.
Many restaurants, vendors and traders are still struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic and the City is committed to doing what it can to ensure they get through this.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
We encourage residents to support local businesses and enjoy what’s on offer within their communities.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Certain streets will be closed to vehicles and opened for pedestrians only, in order to allow vendors and traders to use the space.
The street closure event will take place between 12:00 to 20:00.
The three main road closures are located at:
Buitengracht and Wale
Yusuf Drive and Bantam
Longmarket and Rose Street
Upper Bo-Kaap residents access/exit via:
Yusuf Drive to Astana Street to Exit via Pentz towards Buitengracht Street
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_74707429_landscape-with-colorful-houses-in-bo-kaap-cape-town.html?vti=ob0iyygfo0sm1153om-1-21
