Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world
Every week Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.
This week he talks to Helen Nicholson about her book 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'.
Nicholson is CEO of the Johannesburg-based leadership development consultancy The Networking Company.
While mindfulness is a well-known concept by now, businesses have finally cottoned on to it she says to "realise probably what Buddhist monks knew 2,000 years ago".
I think the neuroscience has become really compelling, because now suddenly the science has caught up with ancient wisdom... You can actually see MRI scans of how mindfulness practices actually manage to calm people's brains.Helen Nicholson, Author - 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'
If there's anything we've learned over the last three years it's that calming your brain will actually be a key future skill.Helen Nicholson, Author - 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'
It has relevance now just from a personal resilience perspective, but I also think it has great relevance in business... When you're calm while everyone else is losing their minds, you immediately are going to make better, more strategic decisions.Helen Nicholson, Author - 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'
Description on Amazon:
Are you feeling tired, overwhelmed, or feeling that life is passing by in a blur? This book is for you.
Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World teaches you that there is a better way to live so that you feel:
- Less anxious
- Intentional
- Super-productive
- Mindful
Helen Nicholson is a specialist in the area of Mindfulness. She has been pioneering this work for the past 15 years, and has trained over 12 000 people in what TIME Magazine calls “the biggest performance game-changer.”
She is the founder and CEO of The Networking Company, a leadership development consultancy. Helen has raised 24-year-old identical twin girls as a single mother and ran the New York Marathon in 2011.
Helen understands performance demands and has personally experienced both the productivity and resilience benefits of mindfulness.
She has written two business best-selling books, lived in the Middle East for 5 years, and was interviewed by GIBS Business school as one of Africa’s top female entrepreneurs.
Listen to the interview with Nicholson in the audio clip below:
