COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
South Africa's Just Energy Transition has been in the spotlight, with the head of COP26 in the country to assess progress.
Alok Sharma is the President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Summit and a British Member of Parliament.
After a three-day visit to "support the implementation of the South Africa Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP)", Sharma spoke to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
Sharma's itinerary included a stop at Eskom's Komati power station in Mpumalanga to discuss plans to repurpose the plant as part of the green transition.
He also met local miners and community leaders.
"It is vital that the transition is fair and protects livelihoods", he says.
COP President @AlokSharma_RDG was in Mpumalanga province today, visiting @Eskom_SA’s Komati power station in Middelburg, to hear about South Africa’s energy future.— UK in South Africa🇬🇧 (@ukinsouthafrica) June 20, 2022
The UK 🇬🇧 is partnering with 🇩🇪 🇨🇵🇺🇲 🇪🇺 and 🇿🇦 on a long-term partnership to support SA’s decarbonisation plans. pic.twitter.com/JsmjGU4xC5
What they want to see across the world is a clean energy transition, whether that is in Europe or South Africa says Sharma.
You'll be aware that at COP26 last November we announced a South African Just Energy Transition partnership involving South Africa and a number of other countries including the United Kingdom...Alok Sharma, President - COP26
This is a political declaration that was made about supporting South Africa to the tune of $8.5 billion over the next 3-5 years... and its plans for a clean energy transition.Alok Sharma, President - COP26
On this trip Sharma says, his meeting with Cabinet Ministers has shown "a clear commitment" to a clean energy transition by the South African government.
I can tell you that we had a very constructive set of discussions with South African ministers today and we've agreed to redouble our efforts so that by the time we get to COP27, we can show some concrete progress on the Just Energy Transition...Alok Sharma, President - COP26
He says his meeting with miners and union representatives was also vital "to understand from them what a just energy transition means".
Of course, this is hard... but this is about a transition, it's not about flicking a switch off overnight. This is something that will take a lot of hard work over a period of time to ensure that we have a clean energy transition.Alok Sharma, President - COP26
But if you look now, South Africa as a country is suffering from load shedding... and that of course has a big negative impact in terms of growth in the economy itself... and that's why I think there is a very clear understanding with the ministers I've spoken to today is that there needs to be a big acceleration on renewables.Alok Sharma, President - COP26
One thing that countries have very clearly understood, is that climate security and environmental security are entirely interlinked with energy security as well as national security... What you're seeing is many countries come forward with plans to accelerate the move to clean energy, to renewables... The UK gets about 4% of its gas from Russia; we expect to wean ourselves off that very soon and we have set out our own energy security strategy...Alok Sharma, President - COP26
When Whitfield asked about South African policy makers' tendency to move slowly as well as vested coal interests in the country, Sharma reiterated that on Tuesday he heard "a very clear commitment" to the Just Energy Transition.
Listen to Sharma discuss global and South African moves to a green energy transition amid the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine:
Source : https://twitter.com/AlokSharma_RDG/status/1538932873603973122/photo/2
More from Business
Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world
Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'.Read More
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.Read More
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays
Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station).Read More
Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SA Pharmacy Council concerned about post office distributing chronic medication
Refilwe Moloto is joined by the South African Pharmacy Council's Vincent Tlala and Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, to discuss some of the concerns over the Post Office acting as a third-party distributor of chronic medication.Read More
116 early stage startups benefit from African venture capital firm's investments
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures.Read More
[REVIEW] We check out the new Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff Magazine'.Read More
'It's not about expensive cars and things' - SIU's Kaizer Kganyago on finances
Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson of the Special Investigating Unit, speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his financial secrets and habits.Read More
How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.Read More
More from Local
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.Read More
Film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala to be released
Pippa Hudson speaks to 'Music is My Life' director Mpumi Mbele about the film that will talk about the music and life of Joseph Shabalala.Read More
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays
Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station).Read More
Soweto protest now at Joburg mayor's office, SAPS says march has been peaceful
Mandy Weiner interviews Colonel Brenda Muridili and EWN reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo on the latest update with the ongoing protest.Read More
Gqeberha gets some drought respite from Gift of the Givers
The Gift of the Givers said the Nelson Mandela Bay area is two days away from reaching day zero and the taps will run dry.Read More
'Radio is more relevant than streaming services because we work hard at it'
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Group music manager at Primedia, Debbie Sharrat, about radio surviving in a streaming world.Read More
From koesisters to curry - Al fresco dining comes to the Bo Kaap this month
The event is aimed at benefitting local business and traders, and giving visitors and residents an al fresco dining experience.Read More
Could SA go mask-less soon? For now, we wait.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt and professor Alex Van Den Heever on reports that mask requirements could be lifted.Read More
A furry sneak peek into world Take Your Dog to Work Day
Tears Animal Rescue brought some cute fluffballs to the studio to meet Lester.Read More
More from World
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays
Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station).Read More
Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
MSF unhappy with WTO Conference decision on COVID medical tools
Refilwe speaks to Candice Sehoma, from Doctors Without Borders, about the inadequate decision taken on COVID-19 medical tools.Read More
The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse
A virtual vest can give users the sensation of being buffeted by the wind or even feel a monster's breath on their back, and it can be used to enhance movie watching, education or gaming.Read More
Store workers vote to form first ever US Apple Union
This would be the tech giant's first union, in the wake of similar unionisation drives at Starbucks and Amazon locations.Read More
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally
The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.Read More
'It's the early stages of state failure,': says journalist on Nigeria abductions
Refilwe Moloto speaks to West Africa Weekly editor David Hundayin about the alleged abduction of Twitter user Ameerah Sufyan along with 16 other women and two children in Abuja, Nigeria.Read More
More from Politics
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.Read More
President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral
Mandy speaks to EWN KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso, on President Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy at late king's funeral.Read More
DA approaches FBI to investigate Ramaphosa for money laundering
This comes after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president- alleging that Ramaphosa concealed a crime in which millions of dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.Read More
DA: Is Ramaphosa using the Zondo commission report as political pawn?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the DA's Siviwe Gwarube about the delay in the release of the final state capture report.Read More
'Extradition of Guptas from UAE to SA will not be easy'
Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his thoughts on the extradition of the arrested Gupta brothers from Dubai to South Africa.Read More
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening
In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable to submit the final part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 15 June.Read More
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm
President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which was closed to the media.Read More
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House
Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least an hour.Read More
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office bearers.Read More