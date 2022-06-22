'Lift remaining COVID-19 regulations, we need to focus on business' - Alan Winde
Cape Town is ready to drop the remaining Covid-19 restrictions, according to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who is lobbying for the end of mask mandates and limits on outdoor gatherings.
On Tuesday, the Daily Maverick reported on a leaked document believed to be authored by Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla.
According to this document, Phaahla said he would ask Cabinet to scrap the remaining COVID-19 regulations in the next three days.
It further said the minister noted a significant decline in new COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths.
John Maytham interviewed Winde (scroll up to listen).
It would’ve been amazing to have a full stadium. But that’s exactly what will happen at the end of this process…Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
The letter says… looking at the decline in cases, hospitalisations… we can call for the lifting of all remaining regulations… I’m pretty sure… It’s got to be lifted now… I really do hope it happens tomorrow afternoon or evening.Alan Winde, premier - Western Cape
Business is now the focus. We’re not focused on Covid any longer…Alan Winde, premier - Western Cape
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149357873_portrait-of-happy-child-with-face-mask-going-back-to-school-after-covid-19-lockdown-.html?term=after%2Bcovid&vti=lqbyf2r8158wbfabax-1-33
