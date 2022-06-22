Could cassette tapes be making a comeback?





The way that people consume music has changed over the years from vinyl and cassettes to CDs and digital streaming platforms.

Are vinyl and cassettes making their way back? Pippa Hudson spoke to the former owner of Mabu Vinyl Steven Segerman about the resurgence of vinyl and cassettes.

Technological advancements mean that you can access almost everything - from songs to books or images - digitally.

But there seems to be a growing trend of people collecting older music on vinyl and cassettes.

Vinyl is massive, I mean we’ve had Mabu Vinyl, the shop in Cape Town for the last 15 to 20 years... In fact, people are [now] collecting cassettes. Steven Segerman, Former owner of Mabu Vinyl

The idea behind collecting vinyl and cassettes stems from people's interest in collecting artists' complete musical collections.

It is not only those older listening styles that are making a comeback, as Beyoncé announced her latest album will have a CD version.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.