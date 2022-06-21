



Research on music playlists and compiling for radio are some of the elements keeping radio relevant against the soaring streaming of music consumption.

That is according to the Group music manager at Primedia, Debbie Sharrat.

Pippa Hudson was speaking to Sharatt during the World Music Day feature on Cape Talk.

Playlist compiling on radio and composition is a form algorithm. So, radio stations like KFM are based on research, we are informed on the type of music our audience want. We do research on what people are doing when listening to radio... it is more than just [playing] music because if it was not, you could get that from your streaming platform. Debbie Sharrat, group music manager - Primedia

Sharrat added that presenters continued to make music relevant on radio.

Presenters, people giving you news, keeping you company, are things that you can't get from a streaming platform. Variety and sound that associate with where you live, who you are and the people around you - that's what music gives you and what presenters give you with it that makes radio relevant. Debbie Sharrat, group music manager - Primedia

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Radio is more relevant than streaming services because we work hard at it'