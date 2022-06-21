Gqeberha gets some drought respite from Gift of the Givers
GQEBERHA - The Gift of the Givers said on Tuesday it was slowly but surely providing some water relief for residents in Gqeberha.
But the non-governmental organisation said its efforts alone were not enough as the drought situation in the Nelson Mandala Bay region remains dire and wouldn't be solved overnight.
The Gift of the Givers said the Nelson Mandela Bay area was two days away from reaching day zero and the taps will run dry.
According to reports, water consumption increased in recent days, putting pressure on the system.
The humanitarian organisation has managed to drill its third borehole on Tuesday.
Borehole drilling expert Martyn Landman said even though the municipality has been criticised for its handling of water infrastructure, they are finally getting their act together.
"The engineers and municipality are working 24 hours a day. I call them at night time they get back to me at 12 at night or 11 at night and give me feedback on how it's going," said Landman.
But these efforts could be too little too late. Over 100 suburbs in the metro could be without running water when day zero arrives.
The Democratic Alliance will on Wednesday conduct its own inspection into the boreholes that have been drilled at St George's Park.
The inspection will come just after hours since Democratic Alliance Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille visited the metro where she accused it of mismanagement.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gqeberha gets some drought respite from Gift of the Givers
Source : Picture: Gift of the Givers
More from Local
'Little-known' company sues govt over R51 sale of SAA majority stake
The Money Show interviews Bloomberg News journalist Loni Prinsloo about Toto Investment Holdings' court challenge.Read More
'Sun Int. very excited about COVID restrictions repeal, a boost for business'
The Money Show interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO of the Sun International Group.Read More
'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Moepeng Talane, investigative journalist at Corruption WatchRead More
Businesses and other entities may request masks on premises - Phaahla
Even though the mandatory wearing of masks indoors has been scrapped, old age homes and other places could still require people to wear them.Read More
'Eskom land lease deal for green energy a huge step to reduce load shedding'
The Money Show interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Tips for household pest control as roaches, rodents breed in winter
Pippa Hudson spoke to pest control specialist, Sam Young, from Solid Hygiene Solution for more.Read More
Civil society organisations take govt to court over R350 grant
Civil society organisations have taken it upon themselves to help disadvantaged citizens and take government to court for the delays around the grant.Read More
Whistleblower Martha Ngoye welcomes recommendation to establish Prasa commission
Mandy Weiner chats to Prasa Whistleblower Martha Ngoye on the release of the final state capture report.Read More
Ramaphosa declines to respond to queries about Zondo report
The Presidency said the country must wait for four months before he announces his intentions about what to do regarding all the state capture commission findings.Read More