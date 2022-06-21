Streaming issues? Report here
Gqeberha gets some drought respite from Gift of the Givers

21 June 2022 5:20 PM
by Ronald Masinda
Tags:
Gift of the Givers
Gqeberha water crises

The Gift of the Givers said the Nelson Mandela Bay area is two days away from reaching day zero and the taps will run dry.

GQEBERHA - The Gift of the Givers said on Tuesday it was slowly but surely providing some water relief for residents in Gqeberha.

But the non-governmental organisation said its efforts alone were not enough as the drought situation in the Nelson Mandala Bay region remains dire and wouldn't be solved overnight.

The Gift of the Givers said the Nelson Mandela Bay area was two days away from reaching day zero and the taps will run dry.

According to reports, water consumption increased in recent days, putting pressure on the system.

The humanitarian organisation has managed to drill its third borehole on Tuesday.

Borehole drilling expert Martyn Landman said even though the municipality has been criticised for its handling of water infrastructure, they are finally getting their act together.

"The engineers and municipality are working 24 hours a day. I call them at night time they get back to me at 12 at night or 11 at night and give me feedback on how it's going," said Landman.

But these efforts could be too little too late. Over 100 suburbs in the metro could be without running water when day zero arrives.

The Democratic Alliance will on Wednesday conduct its own inspection into the boreholes that have been drilled at St George's Park.

The inspection will come just after hours since Democratic Alliance Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille visited the metro where she accused it of mismanagement.


This article first appeared on EWN : Gqeberha gets some drought respite from Gift of the Givers




