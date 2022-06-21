President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral
- Disruptions halted the funeral proceedings.
- In-house fighting described as 'Game of Thrones'.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral on Tuesday. Ramaphosa could not speak highly enough about the work Zanozuko has done for rural development.
There was however disruptions to the funeral which caused proceedings to be halted. Prince Mbasa Sigcau is said to be the main cause for the disruption. An urgent court interdict on Monday was taken on who should lead the funeral proceedings.
That court interdict was not respected during this funeral service and the presence of the acting king was not acknowledged nor recognised.Nhlanhla Mabaso - EWN KZN Correspondent
Nhlanhla named the in-house fighting 'Game of Thrones'.
Regardless of the funeral going on now, although the situation seems calm now, there are many questions of what will happen when we leave.Nhlanhla Mabaso - EWN KZN Correspondent
Scroll up and take a listen to the attached audio clip.
