Stormers on cloud 9 after URC trophy victory





31,000 fans watched the Stormers beat the Bulls 18-13

Stormers are set for a parade around the city later this week

The Stormers are still coming off their high after clinching the inaugural URC trophy on Saturday. A few of the Stormers faithful made their way to the studio with their new trophy.

Thirty-one thousand people flocked to Cape Town Stadium to witness the Stormers' flawless victory. CapeTalk's John Maytham asked Ruhan Nel whether the rumours were true: has Hacjivah Dayimani really not yet taken off his rugby kit?

Yes, it is true. Earlier in the week he said his not going to stop until he meets the Mayor or the President. Ruhan Nel - Stormers rugby union player

A bus parade is expected for the champions later this week.

10:30 on Friday morning from the DHL Stadium to the Grand Parade. Ruhan Nel - Stormers rugby union player

The Stormers are looking forward to not having restrictions at stadiums.

The people of the Western Cape, or the Stormers Faithful as we call them, they are like the 16th player on field. Ruhan Nel - Stormers rugby union player

