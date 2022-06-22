'Reform is needed in SA's public and private health systems' - SECTION27
South Africa's public health system has been thrust into the spotlight.
This comes after the Gauteng health department suspended pediatrician Dr Tim de Maayer for exposing the shortcomings at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.
In an open letter, he wrote about how the dire conditions at the hospital contributed to the deaths of children.
He also touched on the negative impact of load shedding on the hospital's operations.
Wasanga Mehana spoke to SECTION27's Health Rights Programme head Sasha Stevenson about the state of South Africa's health system.
According to Stevenson, this not only speaks to the problems in the healthcare system, that a doctor would even feel the need to speak out in this way for their patients, but also to the approach of authorities to the challenge.
When we have those two crises really, a crisis of lack of accountability and responsiveness, and a crisis within the health system, it shows how urgently health reform is needed.Sasha Stevenson, SECTION27 Health Rights Programme head
Stevenson also said that the problems existed in both the public and private health sectors adding that reform was needed.
Collaboration between the two sectors could see significant benefits for the healthcare system as a whole.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Reform is needed in SA's public and private health systems' - SECTION27
