Stormers to celebrate URC victory with open-top bus parade in Cape Town
The Stormers will be celebrating their outstanding victory over the Bulls with an open-top bus parade on Friday.
Starting at the Grand Parade at 10:30, the team will take the United Rugby Championship trophy to the streets of Cape Town.
In an interview on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie, coach John Dobson said that last weekend's win was no doubt a great team effort.
I think people forget, I get a lot of credit now, I'm just the front man of the band. Ask these guys, there is a remarkable coach's team - Davi, Norman, Rita, all these guys - behind them. But we sold this vision of getting Cape Town smiling and they decided to do it. I'm so gratefulJohn Dobson | DHL Stormers Coach
Stormers player Ruhan Nel agreed with coach John Dobson.
It's incredible buying into the vision that Dobbo put in place, actually in 2020, before COVID hit, you know, from then... it's only showing now. I don't think if you look at us from the outside playing perspective, you can't say 'this is what the Stormers are going to do', you just don't know what we're going to do.Ruhan Nel | DHL Stormers Player
Members of the public will also have an opportunity to have their photo taken with the trophy at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.
For more details visit www.thestormers.com
This article first appeared on KFM : Stormers to celebrate URC victory with open-top bus parade in Cape Town
More from Sport
Stormers on cloud 9 after URC trophy victory
John is joined by various stormers personnel, on their URC victory at the weekend.Read More
Hard work paid off with special victory for Stormers - Ernst van Rhyn
Lester speaks to Stormers lock Ernst van Rhyn on their victory over the Bulls in the URC final at the weekend.Read More
Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final
The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as the Bulls crossed the whitewash after three minutes.Read More
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with 'Achilles' injury
"My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter.Read More
City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final
The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening.Read More
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn
Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.Read More
Criminal case against Springbok Elton Janjties provisionally withdrawn
Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England
South Africa begin the tour with a once-off Test match, their first since 2014, before taking on the World Cup finalists in three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.Read More