



The Stormers will be celebrating their outstanding victory over the Bulls with an open-top bus parade on Friday.

Starting at the Grand Parade at 10:30, the team will take the United Rugby Championship trophy to the streets of Cape Town.

In an interview on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie, coach John Dobson said that last weekend's win was no doubt a great team effort.

I think people forget, I get a lot of credit now, I'm just the front man of the band. Ask these guys, there is a remarkable coach's team - Davi, Norman, Rita, all these guys - behind them. But we sold this vision of getting Cape Town smiling and they decided to do it. I'm so grateful John Dobson | DHL Stormers Coach

Stormers player Ruhan Nel agreed with coach John Dobson.

It's incredible buying into the vision that Dobbo put in place, actually in 2020, before COVID hit, you know, from then... it's only showing now. I don't think if you look at us from the outside playing perspective, you can't say 'this is what the Stormers are going to do', you just don't know what we're going to do. Ruhan Nel | DHL Stormers Player

Members of the public will also have an opportunity to have their photo taken with the trophy at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

For more details visit www.thestormers.com

This article first appeared on KFM : Stormers to celebrate URC victory with open-top bus parade in Cape Town