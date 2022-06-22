National Men's Health Month: Men should regulary get examined for cancer

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
History of Cape Town Wrestling
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Koen
Today at 10:45
Ben Fogel on Colombia
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
benjamin fogel - historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country
Today at 11:05
Day Zero in Gqeberha
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Denise van Huysstten
Victoria Siwundla
Today at 15:10
Sporting federations saying no to elite trans athletes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Today at 15:20
South Africa's anti-obesity plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adele Sulcas - Senior health journalist at the Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Mentorship the key to bridging the gap between informal and formal business sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luvuyo Rani
Today at 15:50
Nedbank Business Ignite: Contour Enviro Group
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sabelo Lindani - Contour Enviro Group
Today at 16:55
Providing support of future plays to be staged by MVG Productions.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Van Graan - MVG Productions
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding from Wednesday to Sunday The power utility cited a breakdown of four generation units which contributed to capacity constraints. 22 June 2022 9:50 AM
Cape Town teacher jailed for 5 years for sexually assaulting pupil Ayanda Ntuthu has been handed a five-year custodial sentence following his conviction at Wynberg Magistrate's Court. 22 June 2022 9:24 AM
[PICS] A whale of a time - local photographer captures humpbacks at play Local photographer Dean Muller has captured a pod of humpback whales having fun in the waters of Glencairn in False Bay. 22 June 2022 8:55 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa set to receive fifth & final state capture report The journey here has been a long one, having started in 2015, when allegations first began surfacing that the Guptas had offered t... 22 June 2022 6:44 AM
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa. 21 June 2022 8:39 PM
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.... 21 June 2022 7:17 PM
View all Politics
'Lift remaining COVID-19 regulations, we need to focus on business' - Alan Winde John Maytham spoke to Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde. 22 June 2022 8:20 AM
Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'. 21 June 2022 9:05 PM
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station). 21 June 2022 6:42 PM
View all Business
National Men's Health Month: Men should regulary get examined for cancer Africa speaks to Dr Laurie Blake, a urologist, to discuss men's health. 22 June 2022 8:55 AM
Could cassette tapes be making a comeback? Pippa Hudson spoke to former owner of Mabu Vinyl Steven Segerman about the resurgence of vinyl and cassette tapes. 22 June 2022 8:36 AM
Stormers on cloud 9 after URC trophy victory John is joined by various stormers personnel, on their URC victory at the weekend. 21 June 2022 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers to celebrate URC victory with open-top bus parade in Cape Town In an interview with Carl Wastie, Stormers coach John Dobson said that last weekend's win was no doubt a great team effort. 22 June 2022 7:12 AM
Hard work paid off with special victory for Stormers - Ernst van Rhyn Lester speaks to Stormers lock Ernst van Rhyn on their victory over the Bulls in the URC final at the weekend. 20 June 2022 12:50 PM
Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as... 19 June 2022 7:17 AM
View all Sport
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King. 21 June 2022 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds. 20 June 2022 1:50 PM
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live. 20 June 2022 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 June 2022 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 June 2022 11:24 AM
'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 June 2022 3:33 PM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society. 15 June 2022 3:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

National Men's Health Month: Men should regulary get examined for cancer

22 June 2022 8:55 AM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Prostate cancer
Testicular cancer
men's health

Africa Melane speaks to Dr Laurie Blake, a urologist, to discuss men's health.
  • National Men's Health Month is celebrated in June.
  • Regular checkups from the age of 40 are advisable.
Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

Prostate cancer is real and one can be asymptomatic by the time they find out that they have it.

Dr Laurie Blake, a urologist at The Urology Hospital in Pretoria, spoke to Africa Melane about the importance of getting a prostate exam.

Most men avoid medical checkups due to the fear of finding out that they might have prostate or testicular cancer.

Men should actually routinely start examining themselves from the age of 15 onward if there is anything abnormal.

Laurie Blake - Urologist at The Urology Hospital in Pretoria

From the age of 40, it's advisable to go for regular checkups as cancer can be hereditary.

Dr Laurie spoke about the severity of prostate cancer and how important it was to get examined sooner rather than later.

Prostate cancer is quite a sinister cancer. You don't pick up any signs or symptoms really. By the time you do notice change due to the cancer, it's already too late.

Laurie Blake - Urologist at The Urology Hospital in Pretoria

You can go to urology.co.za for more details.

Scroll up and listen to the attached audio for more on this.


This article first appeared on 702 : National Men's Health Month: Men should regulary get examined for cancer




22 June 2022 8:55 AM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Prostate cancer
Testicular cancer
men's health

More from Lifestyle

Could cassette tapes be making a comeback?

22 June 2022 8:36 AM

Pippa Hudson spoke to former owner of Mabu Vinyl Steven Segerman about the resurgence of vinyl and cassette tapes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world

21 June 2022 9:05 PM

Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers on cloud 9 after URC trophy victory

21 June 2022 8:52 PM

John is joined by various stormers personnel, on their URC victory at the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'

21 June 2022 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral

21 June 2022 6:12 PM

Mandy speaks to EWN KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso, on President Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy at late king's funeral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search continues for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in Soweto

21 June 2022 4:37 PM

Mandy speaks to Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, for an update on the missing boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Despite apartheid censorship, South Africa produced world class musicians

21 June 2022 4:22 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to live entertainer and public speaker dubbed the 'music guru' Sean Brokensha, on the history and impact of the South African music industry across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A furry sneak peek into world Take Your Dog to Work Day

21 June 2022 2:28 PM

Tears Animal Rescue brought some cute fluffballs to the studio to meet Lester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How poor access to nutritious food affects you

21 June 2022 6:54 AM

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Department of Health deputy director-general, Dr Yogan Pillay, about ensuring access to nutritious food

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners

20 June 2022 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa set to receive fifth & final state capture report

Politics Local

National Men's Health Month: Men should regulary get examined for cancer

Lifestyle

'Lift remaining COVID-19 regulations, we need to focus on business' - Alan Winde

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding from Wednesday to Sunday

22 June 2022 9:50 AM

WC's Winde again calls for remaining COVID restrictions to be dropped

22 June 2022 8:50 AM

Tshwane ANC unhappy with step aside resolution, wants conference discussion

22 June 2022 8:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA