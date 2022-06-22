National Men's Health Month: Men should regulary get examined for cancer





National Men's Health Month is celebrated in June.

Regular checkups from the age of 40 are advisable.

Prostate cancer is real and one can be asymptomatic by the time they find out that they have it.

Dr Laurie Blake, a urologist at The Urology Hospital in Pretoria, spoke to Africa Melane about the importance of getting a prostate exam.

Most men avoid medical checkups due to the fear of finding out that they might have prostate or testicular cancer.

Men should actually routinely start examining themselves from the age of 15 onward if there is anything abnormal. Laurie Blake - Urologist at The Urology Hospital in Pretoria

From the age of 40, it's advisable to go for regular checkups as cancer can be hereditary.

Dr Laurie spoke about the severity of prostate cancer and how important it was to get examined sooner rather than later.

Prostate cancer is quite a sinister cancer. You don't pick up any signs or symptoms really. By the time you do notice change due to the cancer, it's already too late. Laurie Blake - Urologist at The Urology Hospital in Pretoria

