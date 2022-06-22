[PICS] A whale of a time - local photographer captures humpbacks at play
Check out these stunning snaps local photographer Dean Muller recently shared on South Peninsula Whale Watchers Cape Town Facebook page.
Muller caught this playful pod of humpbacks enjoying the waters off Glencairn on Monday in False Bay.
In the last month alone, Muller has managed to capture several breathtaking images of the majestic creatures in the False Bay area.
Including these, taken at Glencairn, Rocklands and Partridge Point.
Humpback whales are a common sight on the Cape Peninsula between May and November as they migrate from from the polar regions to the warmer waters of Mozambique and Madagascar to breed and give birth.
(All pictures shared courtesy of Dean Muller)
