Cape Town teacher jailed for 5 years for sexually assaulting pupil
A disgraced Cape Town teacher will spend the next five years behind bars following his conviction of sexual assault against a former pupil.
Ayanda Ntuthu's name will also be added to the sex offender's register.
On Tuesday, Ntuthu was handed a five-year custodial sentence for each of two counts of sexual assault, having been found guilty of the 2017 offenses against the boy.
The sentences are to run concurrently.
Following his conviction in March, activists condemned the education department and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for its failure to act sooner following the initial complaint in March 2017.
Ntuthu reportedly continued to teach at the school for nearly five years after the assault while the victim also remained at the school.
In sentencing, Magistrate Nontuthuzelo Ralarala told Ntuthu, "The crimes are serious and the nature and prevalence cannot be overlooked. The aggravating factor is that you did not only sexually assault a child, but you did it in your capacity as an educator in a school environment,”.
RELATED:** Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence**
More from Local
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding from Wednesday to Sunday
The power utility cited a breakdown of four generation units which contributed to capacity constraints.Read More
[PICS] A whale of a time - local photographer captures humpbacks at play
Local photographer Dean Muller has captured a pod of humpback whales having fun in the waters of Glencairn in False Bay.Read More
'Lift remaining COVID-19 regulations, we need to focus on business' - Alan Winde
John Maytham spoke to Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde.Read More
'Reform is needed in SA's public and private health systems' - SECTION27
Wasanga Mehana spoke to SECTION27 health rights programme head Sasha Stevenson about the state of the South African healthcare sector.Read More
Water and saniation dept: SA's water shortage not yet a crisis
Mandy Wiener spoke to Sputnik Ratau, National Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson, on the water shortages in several provinces.Read More
President Ramaphosa set to receive fifth & final state capture report
The journey here has been a long one, having started in 2015, when allegations first began surfacing that the Guptas had offered then deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former MP Vytjie Mentor Cabinet positions in return for their political influence.Read More
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.Read More
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.Read More
Film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala to be released
Pippa Hudson speaks to 'Music is My Life' director Mpumi Mbele about the film that will talk about the music and life of Joseph Shabalala.Read More