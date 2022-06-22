Cape Town teacher jailed for 5 years for sexually assaulting pupil





© smolaw11/123rf.com

A disgraced Cape Town teacher will spend the next five years behind bars following his conviction of sexual assault against a former pupil.

Ayanda Ntuthu's name will also be added to the sex offender's register.

On Tuesday, Ntuthu was handed a five-year custodial sentence for each of two counts of sexual assault, having been found guilty of the 2017 offenses against the boy.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Following his conviction in March, activists condemned the education department and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for its failure to act sooner following the initial complaint in March 2017.

Ntuthu reportedly continued to teach at the school for nearly five years after the assault while the victim also remained at the school.

In sentencing, Magistrate Nontuthuzelo Ralarala told Ntuthu, "The crimes are serious and the nature and prevalence cannot be overlooked. The aggravating factor is that you did not only sexually assault a child, but you did it in your capacity as an educator in a school environment,”.

