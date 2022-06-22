Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
History of Cape Town Wrestling
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Koen
Today at 10:45
Ben Fogel on Colombia
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
benjamin fogel - historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country
Today at 11:05
Day Zero in Gqeberha
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Denise van Huysstten
Victoria Siwundla
Today at 15:10
Sporting federations saying no to elite trans athletes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Today at 15:20
South Africa's anti-obesity plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adele Sulcas - Senior health journalist at the Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Mentorship the key to bridging the gap between informal and formal business sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luvuyo Rani
Today at 15:50
Nedbank Business Ignite: Contour Enviro Group
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sabelo Lindani - Contour Enviro Group
Today at 16:55
Providing support of future plays to be staged by MVG Productions.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Van Graan - MVG Productions
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Local

Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding from Wednesday to Sunday

22 June 2022 9:50 AM
by Mihlali Ntsabo
Eskom
Load shedding

The power utility cited a breakdown of four generation units which contributed to capacity constraints.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Wednesday morning announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10am until midnight and again on Thursday from 5am until Sunday midnight.

The power utility cited a breakdown of four generation units which contributed to capacity constraints.

In a statement, the utility said: “Eskom regrets to announce that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 10:00 until midnight. Starting tomorrow until Sunday night, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until midnight. There is a likelihood that the stage of load shedding might need to be increased during the evening peaks.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

Eskom has cautioned consumers that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.

Click here to check yourload shedding schedule.


22 June 2022 9:50 AM
by Mihlali Ntsabo
Eskom
Load shedding

Cape Town teacher jailed for 5 years for sexually assaulting pupil

22 June 2022 9:24 AM

Ayanda Ntuthu has been handed a five-year custodial sentence following his conviction at Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

[PICS] A whale of a time - local photographer captures humpbacks at play

22 June 2022 8:55 AM

Local photographer Dean Muller has captured a pod of humpback whales having fun in the waters of Glencairn in False Bay.

'Lift remaining COVID-19 regulations, we need to focus on business' - Alan Winde

22 June 2022 8:20 AM

John Maytham spoke to Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde.

'Reform is needed in SA's public and private health systems' - SECTION27

22 June 2022 8:09 AM

Wasanga Mehana spoke to SECTION27 health rights programme head Sasha Stevenson about the state of the South African healthcare sector.

Water and saniation dept: SA's water shortage not yet a crisis

22 June 2022 7:44 AM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Sputnik Ratau, National Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson, on the water shortages in several provinces.

President Ramaphosa set to receive fifth & final state capture report

22 June 2022 6:44 AM

The journey here has been a long one, having started in 2015, when allegations first began surfacing that the Guptas had offered then deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former MP Vytjie Mentor Cabinet positions in return for their political influence.

COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition

21 June 2022 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.

'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'

21 June 2022 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.

Film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala to be released

21 June 2022 6:42 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to 'Music is My Life' director Mpumi Mbele about the film that will talk about the music and life of Joseph Shabalala.

More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays

21 June 2022 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station).

