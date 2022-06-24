Cape pool prodigy needs your help for his big break
While many people have undoubtedly picked up a pool cue on a night out, few could likely hold their own against 10-year-old prodigy Alonzo Joseph, who is going to be competing at the National Pool Championships.
Lester Kiewet spoke to Juanaine Nicholas, Marketing Manager at Union Billiards, and Joseph about playing a game of pool and helping get him to the upcoming pool championship.
Joseph will be competing at the 2022 Eight Ball Pool Championships in Saldanha Bay from 26 June for his first ever major pool competition but needs some help covering the costs, after financial difficulties from the pandemic.
He will be playing in the under 14 division and has been playing since he was only seven years old.
According to his mother, after only six months, he was already at competition level, but she was unable to send him at that time due to financial constraints.
If he wins in Saldanha Bay, he will go on to play internationally at World Eight Ball Pool Championship in Blackpool, England.
If you are able to give support to Alonzo, you can contact his mother Tashnica Joseph on 063 963 3540 or 073 752 8212
