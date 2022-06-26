Have you heard about SADAG's new WhatsApp chat line for substance abuse?
In an effort to curb substance abuse, especially among the country's youth, the South African Anxiety and Depression Group (SADAG), in partnership with the Department of Social Development has launched the country's first WhatsApp chat platform - Ke Moja.
The chat line will offer basic counselling, self-help tips and tools for dealing with substance use, as well as referrals for information and help for anyone who calls.
In its efforts to curb substance abuse and to support South Africans, especially the youth, SADAG in partnership with The National Department of Social Development has launched South Africa’s first WhatsApp chat platform. #SubstanceAbuseAwareness #DrugAbuse #AlcoholAbuse pic.twitter.com/gLHClv9lq5— SADAG (@TheSADAG) June 23, 2022
It's the staggering increase in the number of young people, particularly those aged between 15 and 35 who reached out to SADAG for help in the past year that spurred the creation of this WhatsApp line.
“Between April 2021 and March 2022, we have had 89 992 youths contact us through our existing helplines, an increase of 107 percent from 2020. Younger people use WhatsApp frequently and we believe that this new platform will offer more options when seeking support, guidance or help whether for themselves or a family member."Dr Busisiwe Twala - SADAG's project manager
The launch coincides with Substance Abuse Awareness Day on Sunday.
This article first appeared on 702 : Have you heard about SADAG's new WhatsApp chat line for substance abuse?
Source : @TheSADAG
