'When The Dust settles' - a life affirming story on surviving disaster
Not all superheroes wear capes, cliché but certainly apt in describing Lucy Easthope.
Pippa Hudson talks to the author and disaster expert on her new book titled When The Dust Settles.
Easthope’s work as disaster recovery expert makes her a permanent doomsday detective, actively preparing for catastrophe.
From 9/11 to London underground bombings, UK floods of 2007, train disasters, plane crashes, earthquakes - Easthope’s lifework could possibly the 'Black Widow of Europe'.
The UK-based author has a lengthy career in teaching a range of people - from government and NGO’s, on how to survive disasters, with over 20 years of experience.
Now, adding to her long list of accolades is the release of her non-fiction book titled When The Dust settles.
Easthope pursued disaster recovery in response to a disaster she witnessed as a child.
The Hillsborough disaster of 1989 fatally crushed 97 people at a football game, which Easthope witnessed and was closely affected by.
She describes how that fateful day changed and moulded her including excerpts of it in great detail in her memoir.
We were very affected by a disaster that happened to our people at a nearby football ground in Nottingham on the 15th of April 1989.Lucy Easthope, author and disaster recovery expert
Beginning her career as an emergency planner, she forged her own path and niched her focus on aftermath and disaster recovery.
I do see my work as a privilege, I really do. It is a real honour to see … how great humans are in these situations, how they look out for each other.Lucy Easthope, author and disaster recovery expert
Easthope's BBC book of the week memoir is available in South Africa through Jonathan Ball Publishers at the cost of R355.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'When The Dust settles' - a life affirming story on surviving disaster
More from Lifestyle
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
Bronze sculpture lets Londoners dine with the world's endangered animals
'The Wild Table of Love' in London's Paternoster Square gives the public an opportunity to sit down with sculptures of animals.Read More
Understanding vitiligo: 'It is not infectious or life-threatening' says expert
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati on the cause and treatment of the skin condition on this World Vitiligo Day.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold
South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT.Read More
[PHOTOS] Caramel falls in septic tank. CGH SPCA rescues beloved local horse
Sometimes humans can be so awesome. Thank goodness for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA!Read More
Unplugged: Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane says music is a tool for healing
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to composer and saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane about his newest project and the role music plays in his life.Read More
Makers Landing on its educational food programme for kids this school holiday
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Hannerie Visser, food curator at Makers Landing, about the launch of their Mini Makers food camp for school kids.Read More
Chickenpox not related to chickens: NICD explains disease naming conventions
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jaqueline Weyer, a lead scientist on special viral pathogens reference laboratory at National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More