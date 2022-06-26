Thapelo Mokoena on failure: It's a part of life
Renowned actor, television producer and businessman, Thapelo Mokoena's advice on failure, is that one must accept that it is a part of life.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja on Friday, Mokoena recalled how he how he struggled to accept a soapie role on Generations, as he wanted to start his career in movies.
Hanging out with Mabotja on 702's Upside of Failure, the 39-year-old admitted that he temporarily sacrificed his film desires when he eventually decided to join the soapie.
I remember walking into Moonyeenn Lee's (Casting director) office with Mavis Khanye, OG casting director, and they were like we know you just signed with us...and told us straight that you want to do movies and focus on building your movie career, but there is something for you on Generations and we would like you to go and audition.Thapelo Mokoena - actor and businessman
It is important to understand that in life there are seasons of sacrifice and I understood them. I have understood when I struggled to accept a soapie role at the beginning of my career after coming out of film school, which is Generations...Thapelo Mokoena - actor and businessman
Expanding on his perspective on failure, Mokoena said that he has accepted that failure is a part of life.
"Understanding to take disappointments, failures, mini-obstacles... as exactly what they are," is what has helped the filmmaker on his journey.
Let's walk the journey and understand that these things will happen, and it's not because the universe is against you, and not because you have isinyama or there's a dark cloud over you. You're just going through life, and phases...Thapelo Mokoena - actor and businessman
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Thapelo Mokoena on failure: It's a part of life
