Unplugged: Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane says music is a tool for healing
Being a musician and sharing your talent with the world can mean something different to everyone. For some, music is about entertaining and for others, it has a deeper, spiritual role.
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to composer and saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane about his newest project and the role music plays in his life.
Sikhakhane was inspired to start playing the saxophone after seeing a young saxophonist play, and says he believes the instrument has a very unique voice that he wanted to tap into.
For him, playing music is not just about entertaining, but is deeply linked to storytelling, healing and spirituality.
Somehow, I don’t see myself as an entertainer, but I see myself as a member of society. So, whatever is going on in the world, somehow I need to translate that into music - not use music as a backdrop but as a tool.Linda Sikhakhane, Composer and saxophonist
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Sikhakhane’s latest offering is titled Isambulo and was inspired by the shift in the world that was seen through 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which made fundamental changes to the music industry.
He says through this piece, which is available on all digital platforms, he hopes to show how revelation can be found through music and give insight to who he is on a deeper level.
This article first appeared on 702 : Unplugged: Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane says music is a tool for healing
