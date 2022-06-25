Cape Town Funny Festival celebrates full capacity shows with electrifying energy





As Covid-19 restrictions on mask-wearing and venue capacity have officially been dropped, the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival has opened its doors to full capacity.

John Maytham spoke to comedian and festival MC, Alan Committie about the festival and the first performance in two years without masks.

The Cape Town Funny Festival, which runs until 3 July, wasted no time in fully opening its doors after the announcement, and according to Committie, the energy was charged at their Thursday night show.

There was an underlying jubilation and energy that was quite electrifying and not just from the audience, I can tell you from the cast and crew as well, everyone was in high spirits. Alan Committie, Comedian and festival MC

While the venue might not have been completely full on such short notice, the potential to have a full house for the last week of shows is certainly exciting for the performers.

In addition to this, Committie said that just the sound of laughter uninhibited by masks was an incredible thing to see after two very difficult years, and they hope to see more at the rest of their shows.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.