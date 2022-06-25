Cape Town Funny Festival celebrates full capacity shows with electrifying energy
As Covid-19 restrictions on mask-wearing and venue capacity have officially been dropped, the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival has opened its doors to full capacity.
John Maytham spoke to comedian and festival MC, Alan Committie about the festival and the first performance in two years without masks.
The Cape Town Funny Festival, which runs until 3 July, wasted no time in fully opening its doors after the announcement, and according to Committie, the energy was charged at their Thursday night show.
There was an underlying jubilation and energy that was quite electrifying and not just from the audience, I can tell you from the cast and crew as well, everyone was in high spirits.Alan Committie, Comedian and festival MC
While the venue might not have been completely full on such short notice, the potential to have a full house for the last week of shows is certainly exciting for the performers.
In addition to this, Committie said that just the sound of laughter uninhibited by masks was an incredible thing to see after two very difficult years, and they hope to see more at the rest of their shows.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
More from Entertainment
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years
The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic.Read More
Critically acclaimed actor Jarrid Geduld plays his fave hits — Sunday at 10am
Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Jarrid Geduld’s carefully curated playlist of 80s and 90s hitsRead More
How gamification benefits businesses and consumers
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers from HaveYouHeard Marketing about gamification and its benefits.Read More
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to split
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
The World View: 19 children, two teachers shot dead at a Texas school
Refilwe speaks to UK journalist Adam Gilchrist about the news making headlines around the world.Read More
WATCH: Hahaha! Baboons stealing a bag out of a car go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend
After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King.Read More
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok
Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds.Read More